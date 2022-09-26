How Did Amitabh Bachchan Create Music For 1st Time In 'Chup'? Here's Big B's Note & Audio

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Apart from acting, Amitabh Bachchan is also known for his musical inclination and deep baritone, with these traits being used in many songs. The Bollywood veteran recently turned a music composer for R Balki's latest psychological drama Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, which starred Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. As the makers of the film gave a heartfelt tribute to Big B in the movie, he was moved by it as he shared the title music with his fans and also explained it in a poetic manner.
Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and often shares his thoughts with his millions of followers. Taking to his Instagram, the Jhund actor shared a picture of the tribute to him in the film. The note read, "110 YEARS OF INDIAN CINEMA. 80 YEARS OF AMITABH BACHCHAN. THANKYOU AMITJI. THE TITLE MUSIC AT THE END HAS BEEN SPECIALLY COMPOSED BY AMITABH BACHCHAN."
Sharing the note and his composition, Amitabh Bachchan explained how he composed the music and wrote, "I saw .. and it remained .. i felt .. sat on the unit that constructs strains of chords .. and what came to the heart pressed the b&w’s randomly .. it recorded , and on its hearing gave the thought to where I seen .. the one that developed the seen .. came over to see me .. i shared my mind.. (sic)" In a tweet, he also revealed that he was inspired by one of the scenes in the movie for which he played every instrument and recorded them alone.
T 4422 - A composition of 'moi' after an inspiring moment from film . ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 25, 2022
Each instrument played by 'moi' .. and recorded personally .. alone .. https://t.co/iVuu63UnlW
Sharing the story behind his composition, he wrote, "to me it was the melody, that spoke ..spoke of love .. of unrequited love .. love that is not openly reciprocated or understood .. by beloved. .. beloved be not aware of admirer’s deep, pure affection, or consciously reject it .. what then the melody - if it can be called that .. melodies that are singular strains of expression .. but an expression of what .. happiness or disillusionment. it played for the maker .. and I spoke .. the unrequited love , that becomes an eventuality in his making .. the boy and the girl .. expressed in their affection and love .. but now .. in circumstances of unacceptance .. a final coming together to face the condition .. the boy .. the girl .. he moves ahead to her .. extends his hand .. for her to hold .. she hesitantly does so .. now in very close proximity .. opposite each other .. close enough in an almost embrace yet far away in the condition .. the melody begins .. the strains of the piano , the condition .. of the unrequited .. no no no .. do not turn away from me .. look into my eyes .. just keep looking .. the strains continue .. in the silence of their presence .. and then .. then .. the reed organ swells .. swells upon the strains of the condition .. and overtakes the presence .. it is the heart .. the heart of the boy .. speaking loud enough to burst .. ..the burst .. eyes filled with the aqueous .. and softly .. a tear drops .. across the filled opaque receptacle of the boy .. the strains continue .. the grip on the hands stronger .. the pain of separation .. the pain of unrequited love .. UNREQUITED .. in volumes of now flowing waters .. and in a frenzied joining .. the locked embrace .. and the weep .. of both .. staying .. staying .. staying no words .. just the gasps of emotion .. understanding .. (sic)"