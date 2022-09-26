How Did Amitabh Bachchan Create Music For 1st Time In 'Chup'? Here's Big B's Note & Audio

Apart from acting, Amitabh Bachchan is also known for his musical inclination and deep baritone, with these traits being used in many songs. The Bollywood veteran recently turned a music composer for R Balki's latest psychological drama Chup: Revenge Of The Artist, which starred Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. As the makers of the film gave a heartfelt tribute to Big B in the movie, he was moved by it as he shared the title music with his fans and also explained it in a poetic manner.

Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and often shares his thoughts with his millions of followers. Taking to his Instagram, the Jhund actor shared a picture of the tribute to him in the film. The note read, "110 YEARS OF INDIAN CINEMA. 80 YEARS OF AMITABH BACHCHAN. THANKYOU AMITJI. THE TITLE MUSIC AT THE END HAS BEEN SPECIALLY COMPOSED BY AMITABH BACHCHAN."

Amitabh Bachchan shares the story behind his composition

Sharing the note and his composition, Amitabh Bachchan explained how he composed the music and wrote, "I saw .. and it remained .. i felt .. sat on the unit that constructs strains of chords .. and what came to the heart pressed the b&w’s randomly .. it recorded , and on its hearing gave the thought to where I seen .. the one that developed the seen .. came over to see me .. i shared my mind.. (sic)" In a tweet, he also revealed that he was inspired by one of the scenes in the movie for which he played every instrument and recorded them alone.

T 4422 - A composition of 'moi' after an inspiring moment from film . ..

Each instrument played by 'moi' .. and recorded personally .. alone .. https://t.co/iVuu63UnlW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 25, 2022