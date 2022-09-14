How Did Jacqueline Fernandez & Conman Sukesh Meet? 6 Angles Delhi Police May Ask Her About

Amid the interrogation of Jacqueline Fernandez at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in New Delhi, Republic TV on Wednesday accessed key inside details of the line of questioning the Bollywood actor will be confronted with. Jacqueline arrived at the EOW office in connection with the alleged ₹200 crore Money Laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Republic has learnt that the Delhi police EOW has prepared a 55-set questionnaire for the actor in connection with the ₹200 Crore PMLA case. The agency is going to cover six key areas during the questioning. In the past, the actor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and a supplementary chargesheet has already been filed in which she is named as co-accused.

6 Areas To Be Covered During Questioning

First meeting with Sukesh

Details of the person who asked Jacqueline to respond to Sukesh’s messages

Meeting with Sukesh when he was out on parole

How did Sukesh introduce himself?

Details of any offer given by Sukesh to Jacqueline

Details of monetary transaction between Sukesh and Jacqueline, if any

A top EOW officer informed, "We have already examined 4 to 5 people including actor Nora Fatehi. The investigation is underway to ascertain all the links whether they were involved in the main conspiracy and whether people who accepted gifts were aware of his background".

As per sources, the EOW has also started preparing a supplementary Chargesheet and recording statements of all persons involved with the conmen Sukesh. Earlier this year, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Sukesh and his wife Leena, and 12 others. Police had alleged that Sukesh who was lodged at Rohini jail as an undertrial, extorted Rs 200 cr from former Fortis Healthcare vice chairman Shivinder Singh’s wife over a period of one year.

This comes two days after Delhi Police issued a fresh summons to Jacqueline to appear for questioning. The Delhi Police postponed its questioning scheduled on September 12 as the actor cited prior commitments and asked for another date. However, she was asked to join the probe on September 14. She has been named as an accused in the ED supplementary chargesheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Earlier, Delhi's Patiala House Court had summoned the actor and directed her to appear before the court on September 26. Delhi court also took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet against Fernandez.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

It is important to note that the ED has named the Bollywood star in its chargesheet in the money laundering cases that involve conman Sukesh. The ED chargesheet has allegedly claimed that Fernandez was aware of Sukesh's involvement in criminal cases, yet indulged in financial transactions with him.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering in the alleged scam based on the FIR registered by the Delhi Police. ED had earlier stated that Fernandez's statements were recorded on August 30 and October 20, 2021, where she admitted to receiving gifts from the conman.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently lodged in jail and is an accused in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him, including an extortion racket to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

