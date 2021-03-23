How Did 'Marakkar' Win Best Film National Award Without Releasing? Netizens Answer Query

There were winners and those who could not make the cut as the 2019 National Awards were announced on Monday. As Kangana Ranaut, Dhanush, Manoj Bajpayee were announced as the Best Actor winners, the winner for the Best Feature Film award threw a surprise. Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which has not been released yet, was adjudged the winner of one of the top prizes, and two more awards.

Netizens speculate on Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham,National Award

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham won the Best Feature Film award at the 67th National Award. It was also honoured with the Best Special Effects and Best Costume awards.

While there was already confusion for some fans on why National Awards 2019 were being given in 2021, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham's win was another that some needed clarity on.

Many netizens took to Twitter to ask why a film that has not released yet was given the Best Film.

This film didn't release yet how can it win???? https://t.co/NZ2uy7SJFZ — Angry Rantman (@angry_rantman) March 22, 2021

Can a movie get a national award without even being released??? — Mister B360 (@aadiparashakth1) March 22, 2021

Some of them answered that it was likely that the Priyadarshan directorial was censored in 2019. The movie was earlier scheduled for release on March 26, 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the plans. The period action film is now geared up for release on May 13, 2021.

Was censored in 2019 bro...

Delayed due to covid...



Wait for the magic on screenðŸ”¥#Marakkar — Muhammed Razeem Schemnad (@razeemschemnad) March 22, 2021

Got censored in 2019 , winners are decided by the jury and marakkar was screened for them ! — Gokul Padmakumar (@GokulP40425158) March 22, 2021

Some also gave the example of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: the Surgical Strike, which had released in 2019. However, it was considered for the National Awards of 2018, because it was had certified in 2018.

The makers had the film censored early. It was scheduled to release on 26 March 2020. Postponed due to pandemic. The same happened for Uri too. It released in 2019, but was included in 2018 Film Awards. It all depends on the makers, when they choose to send for awards. — Rahul B Raj (@rbeinr) March 22, 2021

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is set in the 16th century and also stars Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Siddique, and Nedumudi Venu.

Meanwhile, many other Malayalam films bagged trophies at the National Awards. This included Helen, Jallikattu and Kalla Nottam. Dhanush and his movie Asuran and Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi were among the others films based in the South that won multiple awards.