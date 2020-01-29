How Salman Ali Trained His Vocals To Adapt Such A Beautiful Voice?

Salman Ali is one of the popular musicians in India. The singer won the tenth season of Indian Idol, thus making him famous. Fans predicted that he would become the winner from his first audition itself. He impressed judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Anu Malik during his first audition. Not to mention Neha Kakkar got goosebumps during Salman Ali first-ever performance. Salman has always impressed fans with his impeccable high melodious notes.

He mentioned in an interview that he used to practice classical singing on his own with harmonium every day and had a dream to become a successful singer. However, before winning the title he gave auditions in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in 2011 where he earned the first runner-up prize. Salman Ali recently featured in a song Awara from the movie Dabangg 3. Let us take a look at some more information about his songs.

Salman Ali's career in a nutshell

In the year 2019, Salman Ali was a part of the album Jammin 2, which saw a collaboration between all the famous musicians. The musicians who were a part of Jammin 2 are Shaan, Darshan Raval, Sukriti Kakar, Prakriti Kakar, Shraddha Sharma, Clinton Cerejo, Ambili Menon, Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant, and Jatin Pandit. Apart from the album, Salman Ali has also sung the song Jai He from the movie Satellite Shankar.

