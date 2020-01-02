Recap: Shahid Kapoor Movies And Their Box Office Collection From 2019

The year 2019 was arguably one of the best years for Shahid Kapoor in terms of his career. Shahid has had a few ups and downs in his filmography so far. He got the title of a chocolate boy after his debut film Ishq Vishk. However, his appearance in Jab We Met and Kaminey brought the star to the limelight. Here's how Shahid Kapoor fared in 2019 with all his projects.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor says THIS is why he is grateful for Kabir Singh's success

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor dons Santa suit for Christmas, wife Mira calls him a 'fit Santa'

How Shahid Kapoor fared at the box-office in 2019

Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is one of the best movies of Shahid Kapoor. Kabir Singh is a love story drama focusing on social oppositions to love marriages. The film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹379.02 crores. Kabir Singh was the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019. Google India recently released its trending list for 2019, which includes the Top 10 most-searched films of the year. And if you have not guessed it already, the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer ranks as the most searched film of 2019. The film achieved yet another milestone apart from all the appreciation and the numbers which it earned at the box office.

One of my most challenging roles, also one of my favourites. Watch me in and as Kabir Singh, in the World Television Premiere of #KabirSinghOnSonyMAX today at 12 PM only on @SonyMAX. pic.twitter.com/LhKjdLqVXO — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 29, 2019

Also Read | Mira Rajput posts pic with a cryptic caption, husband Shahid's comment steals limelight

Currently, Shahid Kapoor is all set to start filming for his upcoming Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial Jersey along with actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The actor took to his social media to share a picture of the clapperboard of the film along with a few trophies and announced the beginning of the shoot for Jersey. Shahid also added a quote that defined the essence of the film and resonated with his fans online.

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor says Kareena and him started dating within a week of meeting

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.