'How It Started V/s How It’s Going': Deepika Padukone Pokes Fun At Her Lipstick Situation

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is not only known for her acting skills, but also for her fashion sense. The actor is known for her glamorous appearances and a glimpse of this was seen during the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Even with the stylish outfits, she is often seen goofing around in some of her posts on social media.

One such instance was Deepika entertaining fans with a hilarious post regarding her lipstick.

Deepika flaunts her red bold lips in new pictures

On Tuesday, Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of herself. The 36-year-old flaunted her lips in the first one, which was properly highlighted with red lipstick as she wore a black top. The second picture was a blurry moment after the actor got her lipstick smudged. Her smile showed that despite the lipstick getting ruined, she was enjoying the situation.

The Piku actor quipped, “How it started v/s How it’s going" with a lips emoji in the caption.

Among those who commented was husband Ranveer Singh. The latter addressed his wife 'baby' in the comments section, delighting their fans. The post was highly appreciated by netizens as it received 7.5 lakh likes in the span of five hours.

Meawhile, on the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the movie Gehraiyaan, which also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. The film had released on an OTT platform.

She is currently working on three films. The first is Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, Pathaan and the Intern remake again alongside Big B.