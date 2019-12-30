How Kriti Sanon Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In 2019

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon began her acting debut with a Tamil film but, the actor's first film opposite Tiger Shroff became a commercial hit. The actor was later seen in many movies and commercials and soon became a household name.

In 2019, Kriti Sanon was seen in four Bollywood movies and was even made special appearances in a few films. Here's how Kriti Sanon’s movies fared in 2019.

Kriti Sanon films and their box office collection in 2019

Luka Chuppi

A romantic comedy film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Luka Chuppi was a light entertaining movie liked by the audience and critics alike. The movie did fairly well at the box office and became a commercial hit. Kriti Sanon played the role of Rashmi Trivedi who is in an experimental live-in relationship with Guddu Shukla (Kartik Aaryan).

Arjun Patiala

Directed by Rohit Jugraj, Arjun Patiala starred Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in lead roles. The film received a negative response from the audience and the critic and failed to perform well at the box office. Kriti Sanon played the character of a news reporter in the film.

Housefull 4

Housefull 4 was the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Kriti Sanon. The star-packed film was a hit like the previous Housefull franchise films and was a commercially hit film about time travel.

Panipat

An epic war film, Panipat was directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar starring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The film was based on the historic events that took place during the third battle of Panipat. Kriti Sanon played the character of Parvati bai, the wife of the protagonist Sadashiv Rao Bhau. The film was a flop at the box office, it was made on an estimated amount of Rs 100 crores and collected ₹ 48 crores worldwide, estimated.

