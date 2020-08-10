Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise Seemed 'unreal', Says 'Mashkhari' Singer Hriday Gattani

Dil Bechara singer Hriday Gattani recently spoke up about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in an interview. Gattani has sung two singles from the movie namely – Maskhari and Main Tumhara. During an interview with BollywoodLife.com, he also spoke about his experience while working on the film and also talked about Dil Bechara music composer A. R. Rehman.

Maskhari signer Hriday Gattani opens up on Sushant’s death

Bollywood and many movie buffs across the globe received a major shock when the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was confirmed. The moment the news broke condolences came pouring in from many national and international celebrities. Amongst these celebrities, the Dil Bechara cast and crew took Sushant’s passing as a personal loss.

Since Dil Bechara turned out to be Sushant’s last film, many crew members are still talking about the actor’s death in interviews and through their social media posts too. Hriday Gattani who sang the chartbuster songs Maskhari and Main Tumhara from Dil Bechara recently opened up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in an interview.

In the same interview, Hriday Gattani said that Sushant’s passing seemed unreal and weird. He added that the moment he heard the news he “choked”. Hriday also exclaimed that the Dil Bechara actor’s death seemed unreal and said that he could not imagine not seeing Sushant Singh Rajput perform again. He concluded this question by saying that he wanted to hug and thank Sushant after watching the film.

During this interview, Gattani also spoke about his experience of working in Dil Bechara. He said that the movie’s composer A. R. Rehman gave him a lot of freedom. He added that the Oscar winner allowed him to execute his ideas.

Gattani also added that he enjoyed singing alongside Sunidhi Chauhan in the film. Before, singing two songs in Dil Bechara Hriday Gattani has worked in several other projects. He started his Bollywood singing career with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. He also sung for Tamil films and released some singles.

