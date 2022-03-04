Actor Hrithik Roshan’s linkups with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad started surfacing on social media after fans spotted them at a restaurant together. Ever since then, the two left the gossip mills running with their relationship status. Now, it seems that Saba is receiving love from the actor’s family as well.

Saba who is unwell and has been craving home-cooked food received a beautiful gesture from the Koi Mil Gaya actor’s family recently. Saba took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture thanking his family for sending her home-cooked food when she was not well. She shared a picture of her meal on her Instagram stories and tagged Hrithik's niece Suranika, his aunt Kanchan Roshan and his cousin Pashmina Roshan to thank them.

While captioning the scrumptious food that was sent by the actor’s family, Saba wrote, “When you’re homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan” along with hands joined in prayer icons and smiling face with hearts emojis. Hrithik and Saba have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a few weeks. The two have been spotted together out and about in Mumbai quite a few times.



Earlier, apart from receiving home-cooked food, Saba was even invited to spend a day with Hrithik’s family previously. She was a part of the family lunch get-together on a weekend. The picture was shared by Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan. The caption of the picture read, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime." Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan filed for divorce in December 2013 which was finalised in November 2014. The couple has always maintained that they parted ways amicably. The duo shares two kids together. Now, it appears that the ex-couple have moved on in their lives. While Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan's close bond with Arslan Goni has also hit the headlines several times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys. For Hrithik, his next release is Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, following which he will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

IMAGE: Instagram/rajeshroshan24/SabAzad