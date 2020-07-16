Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film With Hrishikesh Mukherjee, 'Bemisal'; Read More Trivia

Quick links:
Bemisal stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, Deven Verma, Om Shivpuri, Raakhee, and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles. The 1982 flick is a remake of the 1975 Bengali classic Ami Se O Shakha by Uttam Kumar, which is an adaptation of the story of the same name. The Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directorial revolves around a young deprived boy named Sudhir. He grows up in a privileged family and becomes a pediatrician.
However, Sudhir is quite humble and cares about his brother Prashant. So, when the police arrest the latter on the grounds of illegal abortion, he takes the blame on himself and alters the hospital records. Amitabh Bachchan plays Sudhir, who gives up his love and career for the family without hesitation. Bemisal garnered positive reviews upon its release. We have mentioned rarely known facts about the movie that you must check out right away. Read on:
