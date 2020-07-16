Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film With Hrishikesh Mukherjee, 'Bemisal'; Read More Trivia

Bemisal stars Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Mehra, Deven Verma, Om Shivpuri, Raakhee, and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles. The 1982 flick is a remake of the 1975 Bengali classic Ami Se O Shakha by Uttam Kumar, which is an adaptation of the story of the same name. The Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directorial revolves around a young deprived boy named Sudhir. He grows up in a privileged family and becomes a pediatrician.

However, Sudhir is quite humble and cares about his brother Prashant. So, when the police arrest the latter on the grounds of illegal abortion, he takes the blame on himself and alters the hospital records. Amitabh Bachchan plays Sudhir, who gives up his love and career for the family without hesitation. Bemisal garnered positive reviews upon its release. We have mentioned rarely known facts about the movie that you must check out right away. Read on:

Trivia about Amitabh Bachchan's Bemisal

Bemisal marks the last Bollywood collaboration between filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee and actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The movie was the second project of producer Debesh Ghosh, director Hrishikesh Mukherjee and actor Amitabh Bachchan. The trio had previously worked together for Jurmana. They were also planning to join hands for their third venture, which got launched in 1982. Titled as Auqaat, the drama was to feature Amitabh Bachchan alongside Jaya Pradha and Anita Raaj. However, the makers shelved the project after the leading actor’s accident on Coolie sets.

It is a rarely known fact that Amitabh Bachchan played double roles in three movies in 1982. Apart from Bemisal, there were Satte Pe Satta and Desh Premee.

The Mahurat of the movie was on September 30, 1979, which was the same day as Silsila.

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan was to star in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Bemisal alongside Rani Mukerji in 2004. But later on, Karan Nath and Sameera Reddy replaced the duo. The makers eventually shelved the flick.

Bemisal hit the theatres on Holi week in 1982 with Angoor featuring Sanjeev Kumar.

Before the Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directorial, there was another movie of the same name in 1976. The makers of Bemisal shelved it. It starred Jeetendra and Rajesh Khanna. It was directed by Dulal Guha, while Maganbhai Thakkar produced the flick.

The soundtrack of Bemisal was a hit among the audience.

