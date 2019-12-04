Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Noted Works That Gained A Cult Status In Bollywood

Hrishikesh Mukherjee, popularly known as Hrishi Da, has been a part of Bollywood for almost four decades. The actor made his directorial debut with the movie Musafir in 1957. Some of his notable films include Anuradha (1960), Chhaya (1961), Anand(1971), and Namak Haraam (1973). Here is a list of the best Hrishikesh Mukherjee films.

Anand

Anand is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in Bollywood. It is directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie features Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sumita Sanyal, and Ramesh Deo. The film gained a cult status in the following years. It also received the Filmfare award for the best film in 1972. It is considered to be one of the hit movies of Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhimaan

Abhimaan is directorial by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and released in 1973. The movie is a story about a popular singer who convinces his new wife to enter show-business, but his pride is wounded when she outshines him. The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Asrani, and Bindu. The movie did moderately well at the box office.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan says 'I must retire' after long car ride to Manali for Brahmastra shoot

Gol Maal

The movie Gol Maal released in 1979. The movie is a rom-com featuring Amol Palekar, Bindiya Goswami and Deven Verma. It is directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The movie was praised by the critics and was one of the highest-grossing films in 1979.

Also Read| Brahmastra: Amitabh Bachchan in a never-seen-before avatar shoots with Ranbir Kapoor

Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke features Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles. The movie released in 1975. It is a story about a newly wedded man who plays a practical joke on his wife’s family with full support from his wife and friends. The film is remembered for the iconic duo of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan & Ranbir shoot in minus 3 degrees for 'Brahmastra', fans express concern

Bawarchi

One of the most popular movies of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Bawarchi released in 1972. The movie is a comical drama based on the story of a family that has a dubious reputation of not having any cook last there for more than a few months. Then they find a cook and later, he goes missing with the jewels of the house. The movie was a huge blockbuster and also a critical success.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan's 'Brahmastra' look: Shweta Bachchan can't stop praising "Daddy Cool''

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.