Hrithik Has A 'squinted' Take On 'this Could Have Been A Text' Meme; Netizens React

Hrithik Roshan has taken to his verified Instagram handle and flaunted his sense of humour in his latest post. The actor posted a snap where he can be seen making a silly expression. He can be seen seemingly talking to someone on the phone.

For the caption, Hrithik penned a hilarious caption. Scroll down to read more.

Hrithik Roshan posts a funny picture of himself

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Hrithik has posted a picture where he can be seen donning a grey t-shirt and a cap. He held a cellphone in hand as if talking to someone while making the expression. As for the caption, he wrote, "This call could have been a whatsapp message."

Hrithik's latest post has left many celebs and fans in splits as they rushed to flood the comment section with laughing-out-loud emojis. Actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Tahira Kashyap, and Rohit Saraf dropped laughing emoticons, while Varun Dhawan dropped a clapping emoji. Ayushmann Khurrana was also quick to write, "Hahahahahaha."

Many fans and followers were reminded of Hrithik's 2003 film, Koi Mil Gaya. A fan commented, "Ma mujhe kuch dikhayi nahi dera ma (Mother, I cannot see anything)." Another one wrote, "Jadoo kaha se aa gaya ye (From where did Jadoo come)." A netizen chipped in, "Maa ye meri shakti ka galat istemal kar rahe hai maa (Mother, they are misusing my powers)."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Hrithik was last seen in an action drama, War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. A sequel has been announced however it is still unknown if Hrithik will reprise the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Currently, Hrithik has been busy shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha. The film will also star Saif Ali Khan. The film follows the journey of a police officer, Vikram, who sets out to capture a dreaded gangster named Vedha.

The actor also has Fighter in the pipeline, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Touted to be an action entertainer that is high on patriotism, the film marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. It is slated for release in theatres on September 30 next year.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan