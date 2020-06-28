Hrithik Roshan And Abhishek Bachchan Complete Two Decades In The Industry; Read

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan started their acting careers in the same year. Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with the film Refugee in the year 2000 with another debutante Kareena Kapoor Khan. Hrithik Roshan made his start in Bollywood with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai with Ameesha Patel, which was her first film as well in the same year.

Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan started their journey in the same year:

Hrithik Roshan completes 20 years in Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan initiated his acting career with the debut movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and from that, he has come a long way. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, the 2000 romantic thriller release was written and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film marked debuts of his son Hrithik Roshan, as well as of actor Ameesha Patel, the lead actors of the film. The film was among the highest grosser of the year, and also the most successful Bollywood film in 2000 with a great collection at Box Office of ₹ 80 crores.

He was loved for his performance in the movie and also bagged many prestigious awards for his first film. Hrithik Roshan is one of those actors of Bollywood who has charted his own course in the industry. From his impeccable acting in the movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Fiza and Mission Kashmir to his impressionable work in Kaabil and Super 30, Hrithik Roshan has always hit the box office. Hrithik Roshan along with his charm and dedication of work has always managed to overcome difficult phases with his calmness and ease.

Abhishek Bachchan completes 20 years in Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan's first movie, Refugee in the year 2000 was a romantic drama penned and helmed by J. P. Dutta. The film marked the debuts of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor. The box office collection of the film, Refugee went on to gross ₹354 million.

Abhishek Bachchan’s journey has been an amazing one. Son of the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, who began his career with JP Dutta's 'Refugee’, further on went on to make many hit films. In these 2 decades, Abhishek Bachchan has been a part of several hit films such as 'Dhoom,' 'Dostana,' 'Delhi-6,' 'Guru,' and 'Yuva.'

Recently the actor also took to his Instagram to share a post and his memories of the acting journey with the fans. Abhishek posted this picture in which he shows his first few films from Refugee to Dhai Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and named it as #RoadTo20.

It has been great two decades for both the actors. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film, War, which turned out to be a huge box office success and was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2019. This film was full of action sequences, exotic locations, and peppy songs. The film turned out to be an absolute entertainer.

Whereas Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Housefull 3, which was a romantic comedy-drama. So, as both the actors, Hrithik and Abhishek started off their career in the same year, 2000, they have come a long way achieving great success with hard work. Have a look at this beautiful gift by a fan of Hrithik Roshan, on him completing 20 years in the Bollywood industry.

