Hrithik Roshan And Deepika 'ready For Takeoff', Begin Shoot For Movie 'Fighter'; See Pics

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have begun shooting for their upcoming movie Fighter. Hrithik took to his social media handles to share pictures from their first day on the sets of the movie. The movie, helmed by director Siddharth Anand is all set to release next year.

The actor uploaded a bunch of pictures, captioning them "The gang is ready for takeoff. #Fighter". In one of the pictures, Deepika Padukone can be seen posing for a selfie with Hrithik Roshan with the actor's arm around her shoulder. She can be seen sporting a red top while Hrithik is seen wearing a black t-shirt with a blue and white cap.

As soon as he posted the pictures, notable personalities including his co-star Deepika commented on the post. Replying to his caption, Deepika commented " Yes! As soon as we digest that food though!😅". Other celebrities like Kunal Kapoor, Sonali Bendre among others reacted to the actor's post. The stars' fans showered them with good wishes and compliments. "Have a terrific working time all together," one commented while others wished the team good luck.

Fighter set to be India's first-ever aerial action drama

The country's first-ever aerial action drama. will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand who has also directed War.

Announcing the movie earlier this year on the occasion of the actor's birthday, Hrithik had said, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride". While Deepika had mentioned, " Dreams really do come true... #SiddharthAnand #Marflix #Fighter @iHrithik". The makers of Fighter claim that the movie will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques.

Siddharth had also spoken earlier about how the movie will bring about two of his favourite actors Deepika and Hrithik to Indian and global audiences. He mentioned his excitement about starting his journey of Marflix, a production house dedicated to action filmmaking in India along with his life partner Mamta Anand. He described his special bond with Hrithik who had seen Anand in his initial days working as an assistant director, then as a director on two films and now finally not only directing him but also starting his production house with the star.

