Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor To Soon Begin Filming For Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'? Read

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most talked about projects of recent times. The film has created a massive buzz ever since it was announced last year. The upcoming project will see Ranbir Kapoor taking on the role of Lord Ram, whereas Hrithik Roshan will step into the shoes of Raavana.

With some of Bollywood's biggest names coming on board for Ramayana, fans have been eagerly waiting for the project to go on the floor. As per the latest reports, the mythological film will commence shooting from Mid-2023.

Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor to begin shooting for Ramayana soon

As per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that Ramayana will go on floors from the mid-next year and both the lead actors have locked their dates for the same. The source stated-

"Ramayana is among the biggest Indian films of all time and the makers have pulled off a casting coup by signing two of the biggest millennial stars - Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. Both the actors have agreed in principal to be a part of this film and have tentatively blocked their calenders from mid next year for Ramayana."

Further spilling beans on how the project will be massive and high on VFX, the source added-

"The paperwork still remains and the same is expected to be done once Nitesh Tiwari gives a final narration of his Ramayana Rendition. It will be a high-on VFX story, staying true to the roots of Ramayana"

For the unversed, no actor has been finalised to play the lead role of Sita and its casting is still underway. Moreover, the portal also reported that the film is made on a mammoth budget. The movie, which is being touted as one of Bollywood's most ambitious projects, will mark the first collaboration of the two superstars.

Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan on the work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022. He also has Brahmastra up for release in September alongside Alia Bhatt. Hrithik Roshan on the other hand is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, in which he will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan.

Image : insta/@hrithikroshan/@niteshtiwari22/@ranbir_kapoor