Hrithik Roshan & Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad's New Pics From Lunch Date Surface Online

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship, with the duo often spotted at various outings in Mumbai, hand in hand. Days after glimpses of the duo spending time with Hrithik's family garnered attention, pictures from their Sunday lunch have started making rounds on social media.

In a post shared by Nair on Fire, a Kerala cuisine catering service, Hrithik and Saba could be seen shedding smiles with the company's founders Sara Jacob Nair and Toral Sanghavi. The caption of the pictures revealed that a ‘Special Sunday Sadya’ was put together for the duo. It also revealed that Saba is 'very particular' about Kerala food, and hence the benchmarks for their Sunday special were also set pretty high.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad relish Kerala food on their lunch date

Taking to their Instagram handle, Nair On Fire dropped pictures of their owners posing with Hrithik, who was clad in a white t-shirt and matching pants. On the other hand. Saba was seen in a white tank top with green flared pants. In the caption, they mentioned, "Overwhelmed with joy n warmth n so much gratitude! And so so touched by the faith bestowed upon us by the loveliest Saba Azad to put together the Special Sunday Sadya from @naironfireindia. A Sunday well-spent cooking for the most gorgeous people in town". Responding to their sweet gesture, Saba wrote, "You guys made our day, bless you"

Sharing a separate post dedicated to Saba's love for Kerala's cuisine, they wrote, "When someone is so so particular about what and how and why of serving Kerala food as Saba Azad, the benchmarks are also pretty high!! Heartwarming to see such love for Mallu food and it was a fun, slightly anxious (you can make that out from our crazy hair) and supremely rewarding afternoon."

Recently, Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture of the Roshan clan, along with Saba Aazad, enjoying their Sunday lunch. The photo's caption read, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunchtime."

Image: INSTAGRAM/@NAIRONFIREINDIA