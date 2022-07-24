Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his actor girlfriend Saba Azad are seemingly going strong. The couple has been dating for a while now and is often spotted going on dates and vacations together. As the couple was recently vacationing in Europe, they returned to Mumbai early Sunday, July 24, 2022. The two gave away major couple goals as they walked hand-in-hand at the airport.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad became the talk of the town as the couple was spotted going out for dinners in the city. While the two did not make their relationship official for a long time, they walked the red carpet of a Bollywood bash in the city hand-in-hand in April 2022. Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad returned to Mumbai from their Europe vacation and were seemingly going strong as they held hands while marching toward their car.

Hrithik Roshan looked uber cool in a black t-shirt, olive green jacket, and brown cargo pants. He completed his look with a black bag, green cap, and shades. On the other hand, Saba Azad looked chic in a white top and purple pants. She left her locks open and carried a sweater in her hand.

As the couple arrived at the Mumbai airport, they were greeted by Hrithik Roshan's mom, Pinky Roshan, and his sister Sunaina. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star's son Hrehaan also accompanied them. Take a look at their pictures here.

Inside Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's Europe vacation

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seemingly had a long romantic getaway as they visited Paris, London, and various other places in Europe. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Rocket Boys star shared a video of their vintage car driving along the countryside. In the video, Saba Azad could be seen enjoying a drive in a blue vintage car. After showing the lush green surroundings, she panned the camera toward Hrithik Roshan, who was in the driving seat. Saba captioned the post, "c’est comme ça!!" which loosely translates to "that is just the way it is."

She also shared some pictures with the Vikram Vedha star from their London tour. The couple visited Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in the UK and enjoyed the music. Take a look at their pictures from London.

Image: Varinder Chawla