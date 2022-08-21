Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Twin In Black As They Get Snapped In Mumbai; See Pics

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his actor-singer girlfriend Saba Azad are seemingly going strong. From engaging in fun Instagram banters to going on vacations, the two are surely giving major couple goals. Recently, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted twinning in black as they stepped out together in Mumbai.

The couple reportedly went to watch the trailer of Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Vikram Vedha at PVR, Juhu. The two opted for matching outfits and also donned similar masks and caps. Saba Azad donned a black crop top with olive green comfy bottoms. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan looked uber-cool in a black t-shirt that he paired with blue jeans and shoes. The couple left the venue in the same car.

More details about Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan is currently in the middle of several projects. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan as the lead antagonist. The movie is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name that starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Touted to be a neo-noir action thriller, the film is helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the Tamil version.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time with Deepika Padukone in the upcoming film Fighter. He also has Krrish 4, War 2, and Ramayan in his kitty.

On the other hand, Saba Azad is gearing up for the release of her web series Rocket Boys Season 2. Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad shared the official trailer of the upcoming season of the drama. The caption read, "The countdown for Rocket Boys season 2 begins…" Hrithik Roshan reacted to the post and penned, "Aah finally!!"

Image: Varinder Chawla