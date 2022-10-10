Hrithik Roshan & Saba Make A Style Statement In White At Make-up Artist's Engagement Party

After couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made heads turn with their presence at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception, the two stars were spotted together at another event. On Sunday, the couple was spotted at Hrithik's makeup artist Vijay Palande's engagement party in Mumbai. They looked stylish as they twinned in white outfits.

In the viral pictures from the function last evening in Mumbai, Saba looked pretty as she donned a white crop top with a plunging neckline and paired it with matching pants. On the other hand, the Koi Mil Gaya actor looked dashing in a white suit.

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad make appearance at friend's wedding function

The two held each other's hand while posing for the photographers outside the venue. They also posed with Vijay Palande and his fiancee. Roshan and Azad were earlier spotted together at Richa and Ali's wedding reception bash which was attended by several stars from the industry.

Last week, the couple made a joint appearance at Ali and Richa Chadha'sreception. For the function then, Saba decked up in a green sharara to join Hrithik, who was in a black suit. However, her outfit choice did not really seem to go down well with her Instagram followers. One of the followers trolled the star and wrote, "You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak... whatever you understand...Take it."

Reacting to the user, the actor shared the screenshot of the user's comment along with her profile on her now-deleted Instagram story and wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"

Starting from making their appearances together at various events to being spotted at restaurants, actor Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are being termed as the new couple in the town. Although the two continue to receive immense love from their fans, they have refrained to speak much about their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik is basking in the success of his latest outing, Vikram Vedha. In the movie, Roshan is seen pitting against Saif Ali Khan. Next in line, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

IMAGE: Varinder Chawla