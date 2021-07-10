Hrithik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan's Hindi Adaptation Of 'Vikram Vedha' Gets A Release Date

The biggest blockbuster hit of Tollywood in 2017, Vikram Vedha's Hindi adaptation has recentle been confirmed. Raising the anticipation of fans, the movie will feature 'War' actor Hrithik Roshan alongside 'Jawaani Jaaneman' star Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Appearing together on the big screen for the first time, the actor's much-awaited movie has finally got a release date.

'Vikram Vedha' release date announced

Taking to his social media, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the exciting news to his followers. Announcing the stars of the movie, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, he also revealed that the movie will be helmed by the renowned director duo Gayatri- Pushkar, who also directed Vikram Vedha. Revealing the Vikram Vedha release date, the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Tollywood movie will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

HRITHIK - SAIF IN 'VIKRAM VEDHA' REMAKE... #HrithikRoshan and #SaifAliKhan will star in the #Hindi remake of #Tamil film #VikramVedha... Pushkar-Gayathri - the director duo of the original film - will direct the #Hindi version too... 30 Sept 2022 release. pic.twitter.com/2nyEhro4rG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2021

Netizens' reaction to the announcement

The movie accumulated a decent amount of hype after the filmmakers announced the popular actors featuring alongside in a movie for the first time. One fan excitedly tweeted about how the movie will turn out to be a mega-blockbuster because of its star-studded lead cast while another fan was excited to see Hrithik Roshan in a different role. Wishes and support for the movie came pouring in for the team.

So finally deserving !!



Award-winning Role for #SaifAliKhan to explore and showcase his brilliance again !! @iHrithik has some experience as a villain in #Dhoom2. #VikramVedha — K I N G 🤴 (@iam_nagendra95) July 10, 2021

After long time wish to see hrithik in a potential mass role... 👌 — PrAvEeN ReDdY (@naakuteliyadhu) July 10, 2021

Hrithik will probably give another HGOTY with this🔥😍so quite natural... the one whose fav has none will BURN!!

As they should!😂 — HR Fan (@HRFan16) July 10, 2021

More on Gayatri- Pushkar's 'Vikram Vedha'

Released on June 21, 2017, the movie tells the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram chasing Vedha. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he relays a story to Vikram which puts his life into shambles. Produced by Y NOT Studios, the movie featured some of the biggest stars of the South Indian cinema such as R Madhavan, portraying the role of Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, playing the role of the gangster Vedha, along with Prem Kumar, Hareesh Peradi, Shraddha Srinath and Achyuth Kumar in significant roles.

The movie did exponentially well at the box office whilst receiving generally positive feedback from the audience. The movie also fared well with the critics as the performances of the cast were highly praised. From Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards to Techofes Awards, the movie also won an Edison Award. Fans are now excited to check out the Bollywood adaptation with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

