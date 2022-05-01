Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Pose For Family Pic To Celebrate Son Hridaan's Birthday

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his son Hridaan’s 14th birthday on May 1, 2022, with his family, including his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. Sussanne took to his social media account to share a glimpse of the family's birthday celebration for Hridaan as they smiled from ear to ear. Several fans and followers headed to the comments section and showered the birthday boy with love on his special day.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates Hridaan's 14th birthday with Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram account on May 1, 2022, and shared an adorable family picture featuring her, Hrithik Roshan and their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. Sussanne penned down an emotional post as she wished her son a happy birthday. She hailed his 'immensely gentle' soul and mentioned that the family was 'lucky' to have the chance to celebrate him every day. She expressed her love for him as she wrote, "To our Sky full of Ridz… with a heart like yours and a soul so strong yet immensely gentle, we are lucky to celebrate you every day..happy 14th birthday beautiful boy. We love you the mostttt". The picture-perfect family caught the attention of several fans, who flooded the comments section with wishes for Hridaan on his special day.

Hrithik Roshan was seen keeping it casual in the picture, as he donned a denim shirt, under which he wore a black t-shirt, which he paired with denim jeans. He wore sunglasses and a cap as he smiled from ear to ear with his family. Sussanne on the other hand went for a black and white combo and their children opted for simple yet stylish looks.

Have a look at the post here

Several individuals took to the comments to extend their wishes to Hridaan, including designer Farah Khan Ali, Preity Zinta and more. Others who extended birthday wishes included Sussanne Khan's rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were recently in the news after they were spotted at a party in Goa. Hrithik was seen with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad and the duo interacted with Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni.

Image: Instagram/@suzkr