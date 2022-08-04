Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan Appreciates Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Good Luck Jerry'; Calls It 'heartwarming Film'

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared an appreciation note for team 'Good Luck Jerry', calling the movie 'heartwarming'.

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2021 horror comedy Roohi, was recently featured in Siddharth Sen Gupta's Good Luck Jerry. Good Luck Jerry, which stars Janhvi in the lead role, was released on Disney+ Hotstar and has received critical acclaim. The makers of the film are being showered with love and compliments. Meanwhile, the Dhadak actor received thumbs up from actor Hrithik Roshan for her performance in Good Luck Jerry.

Hrithik Roshan pens an appreciation tweet for Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor 

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared an appreciation note for team Good Luck Jerry. "Such a fun time watching #GoodLuckJerry! Light hearted, yet such a heart warming film. Congratulations to Janhvi & the cast, director Siddhant Sengupta + entire team. Special mention to Deepak Dobriyal - what an amazing actor. Brilliant comic timing & screen presence. Respect (sic)," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan was earlier seen spending some quality time with his kids. Hrithik Roshan shared a throwback video of him on Facebook with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. In the video, Hridaan could be seen sitting on the edge of a plank as he was all geared up for bungee jumping. As he was nervous ahead of jumping, Hrithik Roshan gave him a quick pep talk about his upcoming movies.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently in between several projects. He was last seen filming Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan which is scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide on 30 September 2022. The actor has also been reportedly roped in for the upcoming mythology film Ramayan. He also has Fighter and Krrish 4 in his kitty.

