Hrithik Roshan Asks Kiara Advani To Rate His Outfit; Hints At A Future Collaboration

War actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and shared a new post tagging Shershaah actor Kiara Advani to rate his look. Hrithik's latest post left fans wondering if the duo is working on a new project together. Currently, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Shershaah, while Hrithik is shooting for his upcoming movie Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan tags Kiara Advani in a post

Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough? pic.twitter.com/lBo6uZdqKA — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 29, 2021

Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of himself in a dapper look and tagged Kiara Advani. As he tagged Kiara in the post he wrote "Hey @advani_kiarado you think this is good enough?." The post sparked excitement amongst the fans about a possible collaboration between the two.

Hrithik Roshan begins the shoot of 'Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram and announced that he had begun the shot for Fighter. The movie is the country's first-ever aerial action drama that will be shot across the world and will pay tribute to the valour and sacrifice of the country’s armed forces. The movie is being directed by Siddharth Anand who has also directed War. Taking to his Instagram, Roshan shared a selfie with the team of Fighter that included Padukone and director Siddharth Anand and wrote, "This gang is ready for take-off.#Fighter."

Kiara Advani in Shershaah

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani is starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah. The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a double role, as Batra and his identical twin brother Vishal, meanwhile, Kiara Advani plays the role of Dimple Cheema. The movie is scheduled to release on 12 August 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the remake of 'Vikram Vedha'

Hrithik Roshan is all set to feature with Saif Ali Khan in the remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller film Vikram Vedha. The original movie featured R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupath in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on September 30, 2022. The movie will be directed by the original set of directors Pushkar–Gayathri.

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram and PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.