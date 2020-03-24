Hrithik Roshan's Best Drama Films You Must Add To Your Watchlist

From action films to period-dramas, Hrithik Roshan seamlessly fits in every role. Hrithik Roshan also got the superhero tag after he was seen in the Krrish franchise. Some of Hrithik Roshan's films like Agneepath and Guzaarish were blockbusters and the actor also received praise for his role. Here are Hrithik Roshan's best drama films to binge-watch.

Agneepath

Starring actors Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles, Agneepath was an Indian action drama film released in 2012. This film was the remake of the original 1990 film starring Amitabh Bachchan. Agneepath received mostly positive reviews from the critics. The film is about revenge.

Guzaarish

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Guzaarish starred Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This romantic drama film was highly appreciated by fans and Hrithik Roshan even won an award for his role as a magician, named Ethan. The story is based on the life of a magician turned radio jockey who files a petition to end his life.

Lakshya

Lakshya was a war drama film directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Lakshya is set during the time of Kargil war and focuses on the life of an aimless young man who goes on to become the Captain of the Indian army. Hrithik Roshan was seen as Lt.t Karan Shergill who later becomes the Captain.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge!

Mujhse Dosti Karoge! was a romantic drama film starring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukherjee in the lead roles. Directed by Kunal Kohli, this film was loosely based on the love triangle involving three friends. The film was based on an American movie, The Truth About Cats & Dogs, and is now considered one of the best films of Hrithik Roshan.

