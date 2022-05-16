Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie took to her social media account on Monday and shared a hilarious throwback video from an old interview. The clip she shared also featured her son and her husband Rakesh Roshan as the trio had the time of their life laughing out loud with each other. The clip received heaps of love and several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post.

Hrithik Roshan, Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan burst out laughing in an old interview clip

Pinkie Roshan headed to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a sweet family moment with her husband and son. The trio appeared to be in the midst of an interview and Rakesh was seen asking for a mirror and hilariously said, "Arre wig pehena bhul gaya" (I forgot to wear my wig).

The family bust out laughing at his joke and Hrithik then also asked for a mirror as he continued the joke, His mom looked at him confused, so he clarified, "I ate some chicken sandwich". Pinkie Roshan then asked her husband if she had lipstick stains on her teeth, and although she did not, he pranked her and said, "you got lipstick on your teeth". Hrithik Roshan could not contain his laughter, and the family seemed to be having a great time together.

Watch the video here

Hrithik Roshan and Pinkie share a very close bond and often take to social media to share glimpses from their life together as they share some sweet moments. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Hrithik shared some pictures of him and his mother as she taught him yoga.

He mentioned in the caption that he took her for a movie on the occasion, but she did not much care about it. However, she taught him yoga later in the day, which he mentioned made him 'ecstatic'.

He wrote, "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day :) I took her to a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength! Happy Mother’s Day everyone ❤️ Love you mama"

Image: Instagram/@pinkieroshan