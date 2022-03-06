Hrithik Roshan Calls Rumoured Beau Saba Azad 'an Extraordinary Human' In Her Latest Post

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend has been dominating the headlines ever since the latter was spotted with the Bang Bang actor at a restaurant together. Since then, the duo has left the town gossiping about what's brewing between the two. Saba recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel in which she is singing a song in her melodious voice. The lyrics of the song are from one of the songs from the classic Ray film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. The post garnered several comments from fans and celebs but one that caught everybody's attention was of Hrithik Roshan.

Saba Azad gives her voice to a classical song

Saba Azad even penned a heartfelt note in her caption, which read, "Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a small my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” soon after we watched it at a festival." She continued, "At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so, it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant."

Stating that music does not need any language, Azad wrote, "That’s the thing with music though the right - language doesn’t matter at all if it moves you it moves you!!" a piece of her note read, "A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat I shoulda warmed up before recording."

Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad an 'extraordinary human'

Reacting to the post shared by Saba, Hrithik Roshan took to the comment section as he wrote, "You are an extraordinary human." Further, reacting to it, Saba wrote, "@hrithikroshan and you are the kindest :)." Konkona Sen even commented on the post which read, "One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab!" Thanking her, Azad responded, "@konkona thanks coco bean I was most nervous about my pronunciation."

