Diwali celebrations turned grand and special for actor Hrithik Roshan who celebrated the festival of light with his family. The actor shared a glimpse of his entire family as they gathered together to celebrate the joyous festival. From his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky, sister Sunaina and uncle Rajesh Roshan’s family, the family portrait had everyone dwelling into the festive fervour.

Dressed in a black kurta paired with jeans, the actor can be seen striking a cool pose with his family. “Hearts full of love. Eyes full of hope. Here's looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time, this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better. Let's go. Happy Diwali[sic],” he wrote alongside the pictures.

Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with family

While most of the Roshan clan was seen in the pictures, Hrithik’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan were not in the photos shared on social media. His sons, however, took active participation in the celebrations with their mother Sussanne. The interior designer uploaded a beautiful picture on Instagram where she can be seen looking beautiful in a yellow salwar kameez. While captioning the post, she wrote, “May all the light in the world surround us today, and through the rest of this year. Let there only be love, joy, empowerment, and grace. Happy Diwali to all of us and our loved ones[sic]." She added the hashtags, "light and love," "happiness and health," "grace and gratitude" and "Diwali 2021."

Currently, Sussanne Khan is busy integrating her son Hridhaan Roshan's artworks in her design store The Charcoal Project. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik returned to film sets recently as he stars in Vikram Vedha's remake co-starring Saif Ali Khan. His last release was the hit War. Calling his team the ‘hero’, Hrithik had written about his new film, “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him[sic],” in the caption. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is being helmed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios.

(Image: Instagram/hrithikroshan/suzkr:)