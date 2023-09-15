Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Niece Suranika's Birthday With Bae Saba Azad | Photos

Quick links:
Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad attended the actor's niece Suranika Soni's birthday bash.
Suranika daughter of Sunaina Roshan and granddaughter of Rajesh and Pinky Roshan turned 27 recently.
Saba shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing with birthday girl Suranika and Pashmina.
Saba wore a red top paired with beige pants and sports shoes, while Suranika opted for a co-rd set and Pashmina donned a pink ensemble.
"Last night at our suru bean’s birthday celebrations!! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human," read Saba's birthday note.