Last Updated:

Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Niece Suranika's Birthday With Bae Saba Azad | Photos

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad attended the actor's niece Suranika Soni's birthday bash. The actress has shared a series of photos on social media.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
1/8
Suranika/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad attended the actor's niece Suranika Soni's birthday bash. 

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
2/8
Suranika/Instagram

Suranika daughter of Sunaina Roshan and granddaughter of Rajesh and  Pinky Roshan turned 27 recently.

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
3/8
Saba Azad/Instagram

Saba shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing with birthday girl Suranika and Pashmina. 

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
4/8
Saba Azad/Instagram

Saba wore a red top paired with beige pants and sports shoes, while Suranika opted for a co-rd set and Pashmina donned a pink ensemble.

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
5/8
Saba Azad/Instagram

"Last night at our suru bean’s birthday celebrations!! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human," read Saba's birthday note.

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
6/8
Suranika/Instagram

Suranika's birthday party was also attended by Rajesh Roshan and his family.

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
7/8
Saba Azad/Instagram

Saba Azad is often seen attending the family gatherings hosted by the Roshans.

Saba Azad-Hrithik Roshan
8/8
RakeshRoshan/Instagram

A week ago, Saba attended Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday bash. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez, AP Dhillon, Taylor Swift take fashion game a notch higher

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez, AP Dhillon, Taylor Swift take fashion game a notch higher
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Courtyard to Taj Lake Palace, a glimpse of venue

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Courtyard to Taj Lake Palace, a glimpse of venue
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com