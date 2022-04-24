Hrithik Roshan Channels His Inner ‘Vedha’ In Latest Mirror Photo; Preity Zinta Reacts

Actor Hrithik Roshan is making his comeback on the silver screens with his forthcoming action film, Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film comes as the remake of a 2017 Tamil film by the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

After Fueling up fans' excitement levels with its first look posters, Hrithik has been constantly treating his fans and followers with updates on the film. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle and shared an intense mirror photo channelising his inner 'Vedha'. His beloved friend and Koi Mill Gaya co-star Preity Zinta also reacted to the post.

Hrithik Roshan looks intense in his latest mirror pic

On Sunday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture. In the picture, Bollywood's Greek god is seen looking in the mirror with an intense gaze on his face. He is seen wearing a white shirt along with a pair of yellow shade spectacles. Sharing the picture, the Super 30 actor captioned the post as "Calm over chaos #channelingvedha"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens' took to the comments section and dropped heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "I know many people must have told you that you are very smart and handsome but with all this you are also the king of heart.💓💓" while another wrote, "Audience can’t keep calm after looking at this picture 🔥🔥 the Salt n pepper look". Hrithik's industry friends also reacted to the picture. Preity Zinta dropped a fire emoticon for the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor.

Here, take a look at the comment-

More about Vikram Vedha

The movie is being helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the Tamil version of the action Thriller. The 2017 flick followed the story of a hard-headed policeman named Vikram (played by Madhavan) chasing a gangster and a drug smuggler Vedha (played by Vijay Sethupathi), who eventually surrenders himself. The Hindi remake comes from Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production. The remake also features Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 30, 2022.

