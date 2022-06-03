Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to step into Bollywood with her forthcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film is a sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer 2003 film Ishq Vishk. The film served as a launchpad in Shahid and Amrita's career in Bollywood.

With Pashmina gearing up for her big Bollywood debut, Hrithik Roshan recently turned cheerleader for her beloved cousin. The War actor took to his social media space and showered love on Pashmina and sent her his best wishes for the debut project.

Hrithik Roshan pens a sweet note for Pashmina Roshan on her debut

On Thursday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of the debutant along with the first look of the film Ishq Vishk Rebound that came out yesterday. While sharing the pictures, Hrithik penned a sweet note encouraging Pashmina and revealing how 'proud' he is of her.

Hrithik wrote "Hey pash , you remember the days you were lost? I remember the search in your eyes … looking for an anchor. Look, you found it, right there .. inside of you. You are your own anchor now. You got yourself here. Remember that . And be proud . O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful ❤️My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound” 💫

This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys ! @rohitsaraf @pashminaroshan @jibraan.khan @nailaagrewal @tipsfilmsofficial @rameshtaurani @nipundharmadhikari @jaya.taurani"

Pashmina Roshan announces her debut project

Earlier, Pashmina Roshan took to her Instagram handle and shared a motion poster of her upcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. The poster featured Pashmina along with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. Sharing the clip, the newbie wrote in the caption "It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen: When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on."

Image: Instagram@hrithikroshan