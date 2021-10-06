Hrithik Roshan Compliments Ex-wife Sussanne Khan In Her Latest Post; 'Looking Really Cool'

Though actor Hrithik Roshan and his wife Sussanne Khan have parted ways, the duo is often seen united on social media. The two have indulged in social media banter on several occasions, and also supported each other whenever needed. Recently, when Sussanne shared a short video on Instagram, her ex-husband Hrithik took no time to shower compliments.

On Tuesday, Sussanne, who is an interior designer by profession, took to Instagram and shared a short behind-the-scenes video from sets of her brand shooting. In the video, she can be seen posing in multiple chic and smart outfits. Sharing the video, she wrote, 'A cute work outfit a day keeps the doctors away.. ☺️@thelabellife We have fun while we work with our easy-breezy office looks…BTS shoot day. #NoTimeforTears #thelabellife #thecharcoalproject.'

As soon as the video surfaced online, Hrithik was quick enough to notice and dropped a lovely compliment on his ex-wife's post. He wrote, 'Looking really cool Sussanne.' Among others, Sussanne's friends Farah Khan Ali, actor Bipasha Basu, and her bestie Anushka Ranjan also dropped love in the comments section.

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Susanne Khan's special bond

Before getting married, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan were childhood sweethearts. They tied the knot in the year 2000 and became parents of two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. Unfortunately, due to undisclosed reasons, they got divorced in 2014. However, they are often seen on several outings together and maintain a cordial relationship.

In fact, their friendly equation sparked rumours of their reconciliation a few years ago. But in 2016, Sussanne quashed such rumours asking people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with Hrithik. But we will always be good parents, she had said. Last year, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents. They often used to share posts from their fam-jam sessions together.

Hrithik on the work front

In terms of work, actor Hrithik Roshan has recently piqued fans' curiosity after the paparazzi clicked him and Ranbir Kapoor together reportedly entering producer Jackky Bhagnani’s office. The speculations were rife about the two actors coming onboard for Bhagnani's upcoming project. According to Pinkvilla reports, the actors were visiting Namit Malhotra’s office to discuss the upcoming epic Ramayana, with producer Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari.

In January this year, Hrithik has announced his new project with Siddharth Anand titled Fighter. The upcoming action-packed drama will see the actor collaborating with actress Deepika Padukone for the first time onscreen.

(Image: SussanneKhan/HrithikRoshan/Instagram)