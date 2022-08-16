As the entire nation ringed into the 76th independence day with full fervour, Bollywood celebrities too left no stones unturned in making independence day 2022 special and memorable. From hoisting the national flag to actively taking part in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, B-town stars celebrated the day with great zeal and enthusiasm.

To mark 75 years of India's independence, actor Hrithik Roshan surprised all his fans with a special video titled 'Hindustan Meri Jaan' that is crooned by the Bang Bang actor himself. However, what caught fans' attention was Saba Azad's comment on her rumoured beau's post.

Saba Azad reacts to Hrithik Roshan's singing video

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where the actor can be seen singing a new rendition of Vande Mataram that was earlier sung by Hrithik's War co-star, Tiger Shroff. The video featured sportspeople and athletes representing India and winning tournaments on platforms such as the Commonwealth Games. The video also included glimpses of India's space programmes, the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. Morever, it also highlighted the culture and people of India.

Sharing the clip, Hrithik penned a heartwarming note in the caption. The actor wrote, "Felt it . Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make the bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual. " Further he also thanked several people including Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff, Vishal Mishra and many others. He wrote, "Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial, been humming this since I heard this wonderful track." He also thanked, Tiger Shroff for inspiring him, "Thanks to my man for inspiring this, following your lead my friend."

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages. Several celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakesh Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Shweta Bachchan many others dropped sweet comments. Saba Azad dropped heart emoticons, while Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "Fab God bless you Rye. To always motivate and inspire all of us in the newest ways! This is amazing." Rakesh Roshan commented, "Hair raising! Jai Hind."

