Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor Starrer 'Fighter' Locks 2023 Release Date

Touted as one of the highly anticipated ventures, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer actioner titled Fighter has finally locked the release date. The big-budgeted film will bring together two of the biggest stars of Bollywood on a single screen and provide a visual treat with a medley of high octane action. Dubbed as the first aerial action film in India, fans are expecting nothing less than a spectator from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film.

The movie, which also features seasoned actor Anil Kapoor, will be helmed by Siddharth Anand who has also directed Roshan's blockbuster films like Bang Bang and War. Check Fighter release date here.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' release date

Taking to his official Instagram on March 10, the 48-year-old actor shared an intriguing video to announce the official release date of his film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Fighter release date is locked on September 28, 2023. Roshan shared the video with the caption, ''SEPTEMBER 28th…2023. @deepikapadukone @anilskapoor #SiddharthAnand @viacom18studios @marflix_pictures @ajit_andhare @mamtaanand10_10 @ramonchibb''.

Actor Anil Kapoor followed suit and shared the video with the caption, ''Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise, ‘FIGHTER’ in theatres on September 28, 2023.''

More on 'Fighter'

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is bankrolled by Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. The film was announced by Hrithik Roshan earlier last year as he wrote, ''Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! I'm looking forward to taking my first flight with Deepika Padukone. I've got my seatbelt on for this Siddharth Anand thrill ride.”

Since the announcement, fans have been eager to witness the fresh pairing on the big screen as it will be their first time sharing the screen space together. Previously in an interview with Koimoi, the 36-year-old got candid about doing a film with Roshan for the first time despite being in Bollywood for over a decade. The actor admitted waiting for the 'right moment and the right opportunity' to work with the Krrish actor. Moreover, she also promised to bring their 'own uniqueness' to the forthcoming venture with Roshan as she would not want to be compared to other iconic pairings on-screen.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan/deepikapadukone