Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone 'Fighter' Set To Be India's First Aerial Action Franchise

Here is a piece of good news for all Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans. After keeping the audiences in suspense about the movie, the makers of Fighter have announced that the upcoming film will be India's first aerial action franchise. The on-screen pairing of the actors had left fans overjoyed and they will soon be able to see fresh and sizzling chemistry between the much-anticipated pair. The film is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram on July 8 to share the update with the public. His post revealed that Fighter which will salute the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces is India's first aerial action franchise. The film, directed by Anand was announced on the 47th birthday of Hrithik Roshan aka Duggu.

Taran's post read "BIGGG NEWS... HRITHIK - DEEPIKA IN SIDDHARTH ANAND'S NEXT 'FIGHTER'... #HrithikRoshan and #DeepikaPadukone will star in #India's first aerial action franchise #Fighter... Directed by #SiddharthAnand... Produced by #Viacom18Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande. #Fighter salutes the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. Designed for a global audience. Will be shot at locations across the world. 2022 release,"

Since the news broke out, fans and audiences have been showering love and support wishing the success of the movie. A lot of them reacted with the heart and fire emoji and stated their excitement about the Deepika Padukone starrer. The movie will be made on a massive scale for a global audience and is slated to release on September 30, 2022

Earlier, Hrithik had also shared the first teaser poster of the movie on social media. Along with the teaser post, the Super 30 actor also wrote a caption that read as, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and War. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM! Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky!”

