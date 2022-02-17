Known for his films including Krrish, Koi... Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account on Thursday and told his fans and followers that he has donated blood. He mentioned his blood type was B-negative, which was a rare kind and pledged to be an 'insignificant part' of the hospital's blood bank. His father Rakesh Roshan took to the comments section of the post and expressed how proud he was of his son's decision.

Hrithik Roshan donates blood

The Bollywood star took to his social media account on Thursday and penned down a note about blood donation. He could be seen laying down as he donated blood and gave the camera a peace sign. He was seen in an olive green t-shirt and wore a white mask as the hospital staff stood on either side of him. He thanked the doctors for their 'impeccable care and professionalism' as he mentioned that hospitals often fall short of blood from the B-negative group and he has pledged to keep donating blood.

He also told his fans that blood donation was good for the doner's health and several fans and well-wishers praised him for his efforts. The actor's caption read, "I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism. P.S: Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donor's health?"

The actor's dad, Rakesh Roshan took to the comments section and wrote, "Proud of you" as many others flooded the comments with heart and clapping hand emoticons. Fans also called him a man with a big heart as they appreciated his selflessness.

Hrithik Roshan upcoming films

The actor recently unveiled his look from the upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which is set to get a theatrical release on September 30, 2022. The actor was seen in a black kurta and sunglasses as he gave the camera an intense look, and was also seen with blood on his body. The film will be the remake of the 2017 Tamil film by the same name, which stars R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor will also take on a role opposite Deepika Padukone in the duo's upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan