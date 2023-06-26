Hrithik Roshan Dons Uniform In New Still From Fighter, Begins Countdown To Release

Hrithik Roshan has been busy filming for his aerial action film Fighter. The Siddharth Anand directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. The movie is being planned as a franchise and is expected to be a one-of-a-kind film from Indian cinema. The Super 30 star gave an update on the film as he continues to shoot.

3 things you need to know

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.

Fighter is reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs 250 crore.

The upcoming film will be the third collaboration between director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan shares a glimpse of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share the first look of Fighter. In the photo, the actor could be seen all geared up, seemingly sporting the uniform of an Air Force pilot. In the back shot, the Krrish actor could be seen wearing gloves and other gear as he stepped out of the aircraft. The golden hour picture outlined his chiseled physique which he has been working towards during the shoot schedule.

(Hrithik Roshan shares first look of Fighter | Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)

Hrithik's first look from the film also reminded movie buffs of Top Gun, featuring Tom Cruise, which is in a similar genre. This only added to the excitement of the fans. Soon after the actor dropped the photo, several celebrities took to the comments to shower praise on him.

Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Pashmina Roshan and others dropped various emojis and shared their excitement over the film. The actor also used the hashtag '7 months to go' as he started the countdown to release.

Fighter journey: Covid-19 delays to multi-city shoot schedule

The Siddharth Anand directorial was announced back in 2021 and got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Till date, the film has been shot in Assam, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Mumbai, among other locations. Reportedly, real-life cadets from the Indian Air Force have worked in the film.

Coincidentally, Fighter is scheduled to release next year on the same date as Pathaan (January 25, 2023), which was also directed by Siddharth and was a huge box office hit. The upcoming film will mark the director and actor's third collaboration after Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).