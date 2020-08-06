Hrithik Roshan To Complete Two Other Films Before Working On Krrish 4: Reports

Bollywood’s ace actor Hrithik Roshan has been delivering some back to back hits and has left no stone unturned to prove his acting prowess. After his power-packed performance in films like Super 30 and War, several speculations have been doing rounds on the Internet regarding his upcoming superhero flick Krrish 4. Apart from the much-awaited film, according to reports by a leading publication, the actor plans to do some projects before he decides to don the superhero cape once again.

Hrithik Roshan to do two more films before Krrish 4

Filmfare cited the latest reports by a leading publication that Hrithik Roshan is planning to complete two other projects before he starts filming Krrish 4. The reports suggest that the actor wants to do a comedy film and an action-thriller for a digital platform. Speaking to the daily, one of the sources close to the development said that Hrithik has been reading a lot of scripts and is currently inclined towards opting to do a comedy film as this is one such genre that he hasn’t explored before. According to the source, the actor doesn’t want to do back-to-back action films and also wants to balance his work between two genres that is action and supernatural.

Not many details about his project on the OTT platforms have been revealed, but as per reports, the actor has shown his keen interesting in doing Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake. Apart from this, the actor is reportedly in talks with the makers of the fan-favorite BBC show, The Night Manager. According to a recent development, the actor is expected to play the lead role in the Indian version of The Night Manager. He has reportedly been approached for the role played by Tom Hiddleston in the original.

The show is based on a mystery book by John Le Carre and hence has a huge fan following across the globe. The Night Manager on BBC is one of the greatest thriller mystery television shows which has an IMDb rating of 8.1 out of 10. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has lately been in conversation with the makers of the show about playing a pivotal role in the Indian version of the BBC show. He has not yet taken up the role as his final decision would depend on the packaging of the show.

(Image credit: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram)

