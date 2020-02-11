Hrithik Roshan's Gym Regime Is The Epitome Of 'No Pain No Gain', Watch Videos

From his debut in Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai to his latest movie War, Hrithik Roshan has always managed to surprise his fans. In the year 2019, Super 30 and War proved that the 46-year-old actor knows how to get into the skin of his characters. The 'Greek God of Bollywood' is considered a fitness icon by many and often gives a sneak-peek into his workout regime on social media. Here are a few videos of Hrithik Roshan that might give you some major fitness goals.

Hrithik Roshan's gym workout videos:

The Krrish actor shared the below video after the release of the action-drama War. The video gives an insight into Hrithik's workout and body transformation for the Siddharth Anand directorial. Hrithik is seen doing an intense workout in the video.

The Kaabil actor inspired the audience and fans with the below workout video. The video sees the actor talking about how to keep yourself motivated even without the gym equipment. The actor also urged that no excuses can stop anyone from trying.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor suffered a slip disc injury in 2018. After the injury, he was on bed rest for 8 months. In April 2019, he shared a few of his behind the scenes workout videos. Watch them below:

(Cover Image Courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram)

