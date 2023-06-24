Hrithik Roshan Gets Proposed By An Elderly Woman, Actor's Reply Wins Internet

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a massive fan following and is one of the most loved actors in the entertainment industry. The War actor recently made an appearance at an event where an amusing incident unfolded. A video of the same event has also surfaced online which instantly grabbed the attention of the netizens.

3 things you need to know

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his aerial action movie with Sidharth Anand titled Fighter.

The actor has been in a relationship with Saba Azad.

A woman flirted with the Krrish actor at the event.

Hrithik Roshan gets a proposal from an elderly lady

In the viral video shared by a Reddit user, Hrithik was seen approaching the stage a saree-clad woman was standing. The elderly woman was so excited about meeting the actor that she hugged him to express her admiration for him. She expressed her love for him and said (which loosely translates to), "I am quite smitten by you, and if I wasn't born way before you, I would have surely married you."

Responding to the woman's gesture, Hrithik Roshan blushed and asked her, "Are you single?" However, when she says that she isn't, the actor says (which loosely translates to), "See, this is an issue and not the age. Even I was single." This video was loved by the netizens as they loved the humble nature of the Koi Mil Gaya actor.

Hrithik Roshan's love life so far

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. The duo got married in 2000 and parted ways 13 years later in 2013. They are parents to sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. Currently, the actor has been dating actress Saba Azad and has often shelled out relationship goals on their social media handles.