Hrithik Roshan Gives A Sneak Peek Into How He Became A 'yeda' For His Latest Film; Watch

Hrithik Roshan recently played the role of a fierce gangster in his latest action thriller Vikram Vedha. The movie, which marked the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name, also starred Saif Ali Khan as Roshan's co-lead. While the movie saw Hrithik Roshan in a never-seen-before avatar, he recently revealed he had to become a "Yeda" before Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan recently gave his fans a sneak peek into the making of Vedha. The clip opened with Roshan practising speech therapy for his dialogues as he was seen delivering them at various locations. The actor also unleashed his goofy side as he was seen practising a scene in front of his dogs.

In the caption, the War actor quipped, "To become 'Vedha' I had to first find comfort in being a 'yeda.'" He further looked back at his journey of prepping for the furious role and wrote, "9 months of prepping & being Vedha - from October 2021 to June 2022. Exactly the time human lives take to birth. Vedha has been a process of moulding from scratch, today it's a character I'm proud of." The actor continued, "Learning to talk, walk, dance, eat & live like Vedha has been sheer joy. There may not be Hrithik in Vedha, but there will always remain Vedha in Hrithik."

The actor then thanked his teachers and also gave a shout-out to his team. He wrote, "Thank you to my teachers @vinraw and @ganeshkumar.fti for making this so damn fun for me. N thank you to my team, my family. You guys give me more than I deserve."

More about Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. The movie is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 film, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film hit the theatres on September 30 and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan