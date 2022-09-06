Hrithik Roshan In Search Of Director For 'Krrish 4', Rakesh Roshan May Not Direct Sequel

Since Hrithik Roshan announced the much-awaited next instalment of the popular Krrish franchise last year, there has been a lot of buzz going around the movie. There is no denying that Krrish has been the biggest franchise in the history of the Bollywood industry and it has been an eternity since fans have been waiting for its return.

Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 3 had come in 2013 and despite multiple announcements and reports about Krrish 4, nothing has materialised so far. And now, recent reports say that Rakesh Roshan may not step into the role of the director for Krrish 4.

Rakesh Roshan may not direct Krrish 4: Sources

As per the source of Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan is searching for a director for Krrish 4. As per the source, the main reason behind this is believed to be Hrithik's firm opinion that the techniques involved in filmmaking and the audience's tastes have transformed in the past years. According to the actor, the Krrish franchise needs a modern vision, capable of being steered in by modern filmmakers. Evidently, the actor thinks that father Rakesh Roshan's vision won't work this time around as it did in Krrish 3, which was released back in 2013, the report claimed.

Krrish 4 has been running in the headlines for quite some time. While there have been many reports doing the rounds about the film, it seems that the recent update has come as one of the biggest updates in recent times for fans. Although, it is yet to be seen if the earlier star cast of Priyanka Chopra and other actors will return.

Krrish 3 ended with Priyanka Chopra having a baby whom they name Rohit. For the unversed, Krrish 3, featured Priyanka Chopra as Krrish’s wife and Hrithik Roshan aka Krrish having a show-down with Kaal played by Vivek Oberoi. The film also starred Kangana Ranaut as a chameleon, Shaurya Chauhan, among others. It was released way back in 2013.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan_ihrx