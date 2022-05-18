Hrithik Roshan Attends Cousin's Birthday Bash With Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad; See Pic

In the recent past, actor Hrithik Roshan's romance rumours with actor-musician Saba Azad have been one of the major talking points in Bollywood. Fuelling the gossip mills, Saba previously attended the Krrish actor's family lunch and the photos of their get-together went viral on the internet. It seems that she has developed an amicable bond with her rumoured boyfriend's family. Recently, the Bollywood star also invited Saba to attend one of his cousin's birthday dinner.

Saba Azad smiles with Hrithik Roshan in happy family photo

It so happened that the entire Roshan family assembled recently to celebrate the birthday of Eshaan Roshan, who is the son of Rakesh Roshan's brother. The elite family enjoyed a feast together with delicious delicacies served on the platter. On early Wednesday, Rakesh Roshan took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse into the family's celebration. In the photo shared by him, Saba Azad joined Hrithik Roshan as she smilingly posed alongside the Roshan khandaan. While sharing the photo online, Rakesh Roshan wrote, "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration". Take a look:

Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0lte9UkDmO — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) May 18, 2022

This came just months after Saba Azad attended Hrithik Roshan's family lunch. In a photo that was doing the rounds on the internet then, the rumoured couple was seen sharing an infectious smile as they posed with his family. The picture in question was shared by Hrithik's uncle, music composer Rajesh Roshan. The caption of the picture read, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." As soon as the photo caught the attention of Hrithik Roshan, he quickly took to the comments section to reply to his uncle. He said, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun. (sic)" Check out the viral photo here:

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan filed for divorce in December 2013, which was finalised in November 2014. The couple has always maintained that they parted ways amicably. The duo has two kids, Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Now, it appears that the ex-couple has moved on in their lives. While Hrithik is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan's close bond with actor Arslan Goni has also hit the headlines several times.