'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' Or 'Yaadein': Which Hrithik-Kareena Movie Was Loved By Viewers?

Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor have starred in quite a few movies together in the initial stages of their career. Although the pair hasn't shared screen space together in recent times, the duo's chemistry in the classic Bollywood movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can never be forgotten by die-hard fans. Besides K3G, Kareena and Hrithik also starred in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon & Yaadein. Find out which movie portrayed their chemistry better.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Released in 2003, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is a romantic-comedy-drama movie helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Bankrolled by Rajshri Productions, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is the remake of the 1976 film Chitchor. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, the plot of the movie unveils an interesting love triangle between the lead actors.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's Movies Wherein He Perfectly Embodied The Traits Of His Characters

The movie showcases how two men are fighting for the love of the same woman while one is engaged to another after being pressurised by her mother. According to the Box office India, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was a critical and commercial failure but the quirky chemistry between Hrithik and Kareena was much loved by the audiences. The romantic songs from the movie aptly brought out the sizzling chemistry of the duo. One of the iconic scenes from the movie sees, Hrithik getting Kareena’s name inked on his shoulder which became a major trend after the film was released.

ALSO READ| 5 Turning Points In Hrithik Roshan's Career That Made Him The Superstar He Is Today

Yaadein

Yaadein is a 2001 musical drama helmed, edited and bankrolled by Subhash Ghai. The film features an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Yaadein was loosely based on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Although the soundtrack of the movie was a massive success, the film tanked at the box office.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan's Movies And Songs That You Can Binge-watch On Zee5

The movie interestingly reveals how Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor fall in love with each other while being on a trip. Being the son of a business tycoon, Hrithik’s father disapproves of their wedding. Yaadein sees how love birds eventually end up being together. Although the movie couldn’t mint money at the ticket counters but the chemistry of the lead actors won the hearts of many.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan And 819 New Members Invited To Be A Part Of The Academy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.