Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3' And Other Movies With More Than One Female Lead

Hrithik Roshan was last seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the 2019 film, War. It was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year. Roshan is yet to announce his upcoming projects. Hrithik Roshan has worked with some of the most prominent female actors in movies. There have also been some movies that feature him with more than one female lead. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's movies that feature than one female lead:

Hrithik Roshan's movies with more than one female lead

Krrish 3

The 2013 superhero film is helmed and produced by his own father, Rakesh Roshan. The movie features Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, and two other female lead actors, Priyanka Chopra, and Kangana Ranaut. The movie received positive reviews from critics and was declared as a blockbuster by box office India. Apart from the storyline, the soundtrack of the movie including gained widespread appreciation. Hrithik Roshan was nominated Filmfare Award for his performance in the movie.

Dhoom 2

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and produced by Aditya Chopra, this 2006 action-thriller features Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and two female actors in prominent roles, that is Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu. This is yet another Hrithik Roshan movie that was declared as a blockbuster and he even bagged Filmfare Award for Best Actor. One of the highest-grossing movies to date, the movie is also known for its scenic locations set in Namibia, Durban, and Rio de Janeiro. The soundtrack of the movie also gained a huge appreciation from critics and fans.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

With massive appreciation for the cast's performance, humour, music, and the storyline, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara bagged two National Film Awards. Featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and two females leads including Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, the 2011 movie revolves around the story of a group of friends who turn their dreams and desires into reality before one of their friends gets married.

Koi... Mil Gaya

Released in the year 2003, the movie that was declared as a superhit by box office. It is directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. The movie features female lead actors like Preity Zinta and Rekha and other male actors including Rajat Bedi, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra, with Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. The movie bagged several awards for its direction, music, storyline, and performances. The soundtrack for the film received widespread critical acclaim and the movie is now considered to be one of the most iconic Bollywood movies of the early 2000s.

