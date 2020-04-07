Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish' And Other Iconic Bollywood Superhero Films

Many Bollywood actors, like Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, have been a part of several distinct films. From films based on aliens, superheroes to social causes and more, the vast content, music, scenes and set designs have all lured the masses in. Actor Hrithik Roshan has been a part of some great superhero films including Krrish 2, Krrish, Koi Mil Gaya, Krish 3 and more. Listed below are Hrithik Roshan's Krish and other popular Bollywood superhero films. Read on to know more:

Hrithik Roshan's Krrish and other popular Bollywood superhero films

1) Krrish

This is one of Bollywood's most popular movies. The superhero film is the second installment of the movie, Koi Mil Gaya. Krish made headlines with its crisp storyline, suspense, and music. The 2006 film is directed by Rakesh Roshan. One can watch this film on Sony LIV. The film stars Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra, among others, in major roles.

2) Mr India

This is another popular film that made news back in the day. Mr India talks about the life of a man and the many obstacles he faces. He also had superpowers through which he could get invisible whenever he wished. Anil Kapoor was a part of this film and his character won the hearts of many fans. Mr India has a rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.

3) Ra.One

This film came out in the year 2011 and made headlines with its quirky characters. The Sci-fi/action film is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film stars Shahrukh Khan in the lead role. Ra.One won the hearts of fans but did not impress the critics.

