Hrithik Roshan Leaves Fans Swooning With Latest Post, Lauds His 'Bollywood Bicep'

Hrithik Roshan has rightfully held the title of Bollywood's 'Greek God' with his dreamy looks and chiselled physique, which swoons his fans. The Koi Mil Gaya actor fits the bill of balancing his acting talent with his exceptional dancing skills and good looks, treating his followers with active social media updates. Taking to his Instagram on Monday, September 6, the actor showcased his bulging bicep as he uploaded a gorgeous monochrome photo. Establishing that his bicep is not ordinary, he hailed it as a "Bollywood Bicep". Take a look.

Hrithik Roshan flaunts his 'Bollywood Bicep'

Hrithik's social media handles are flowing with adoration of the actor's physique with his latest upload. "Bolo bollywood bicep ki jai 😬", he captioned it (All Hail the Bollywood bicep). The unmissable update was lauded by celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, among others. Even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also dropped a comment. Tiger appreciated Hritihik's post with a fire emoji, while Ranveer commented 'Kadak'. What grabbed everyone's attention, however, was Sussanne's comment, who hailed it saying "👏👏👏wowzer!! 💪🏻💪🏻😁".

Among other latest updates, Roshan also uploaded a sting of photos looking dapper in a black T-shirt, with Khakhi pants and a shirt. His captions attached to each of his intense clicks, read, "Ready for action", “Yup. Go ahead. Punch me.”. His last mirror selfie read "My partner. Mr Blue Steel. With my other favourite Mr Grey. Reunited again.”

More about Hrithik Roshan's upcoming projects

The Krrish actor, who was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor starrer War, will be next seen in the Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, which is India's first aerial action franchise. Hrithik Roshan will also be teaming up with Saif Ali Khan after 19 years since Na Tum Jaano Na Hum for the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Vikram Vedha which was released on June 21, 2017, directed by Pushkar-Gayatri.

The high-budgeted movie will be shot in scenic locations overseas and include some intense high octane stunts. The movie will also feature Radhika Apte in a significant role. The action flick is slated for a release on 30th September 2022. Recently, Roshan celebrated his 2001 Sci-Fi drama Koi Mil Gaya's 18 years by sharing an emotional post for his mate, Jadoo.

Hrithik, who is director Rakesh Roshan's son marked his successful Bollywood debut in 2000 with the film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Ha along with Ameesha Patel.

