Hrithik Roshan Loses Cool At Fan Who Tries To Forcefully Click Selfie With Him; WATCH

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently lost his temper after a fan forcefully tried to get a selfie with him. Several videos of the incident surfaced online which saw a desperate fan pushing the Koi Mil Gaya star in order to click a selfie. The actor was also accompanied by his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan when the incident took place.

Hrithik Roshan loses his cool as a fan pushes him to click a selfie

In the video, shared by paparazzi account Instant Bollywood, Hrithik could be seen telling a fan, "Push mat kar. Kya kar raha hai tu? (Don’t push. What are you doing?)" Despite this, the fan went ahead and took a selfie. As per the viral clip, the incident really made the Vikram Vedha actor upset. Watch the video here:

The video got a tremendous amount of reaction on social media, as evident from the comments section. A netizen wrote, "Why do they harass actors' kids? It is ok to take pictures with actors alone with their permission and be polite. But this seems like harassment to the family. Respect their family time like anyone else." Another Instagram user commented, "He has the right to be angry. I would have done the same thing. If you are a fan be sensible or at least ask before taking pictures. It doesn't look good taking selfies forcefully. Also, if his children were there anyone will react." Others also supported Roshan's angry reaction.

Recently, Hrithik released the official trailer of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan. The film will hit the theatres on September 30. Apart from Vikram Vedha, Roshan also has The Fighter in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan