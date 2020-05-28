Hrithik Roshan Memes That Will Brighten Up His Fans' Mood Instantly

Memes are one of the best things to share on social media when words fall short for expressing the current situation. Bollywood celebrities or dialogues from various movies are often used by netizens to make some hilarious memes that are sure to brighten up your day. There are several memes made on actor Hrithik Roshan over the years. But these special memes made on Hrithik Roshan are just beyond perfect as they aptly describe life during the COVID-19 lockdown.

These lockdown memes featuring Hrithik Roshan are surely a treat for his fans

This meme of actor Hrithik Roshan is taken from three of his movies. The compilation of these three pictures was used to depict the three zones which are safe and dangerous during the pandemic. The green zone is safer, the orange zone is a little dangerous while the red zone is the most dangerous and people living in that area are supposed to follow strict government rules and not leave their house.

Another meme shared on Hrithik Roshan's fan page is this compilation of his pictures. The lockdown due to Coronavirus has been extending making it difficult for people to stay indoors for too long. The four pictures of Hrithik Roshan thus explain the different stages of the lockdown, in the most hilarious and creative way possible.

Wearing a mask has been one of the most basic things to do when you leave your house these days. Hrithik Roshan's fans thus made a meme using a picture of him, dressed up as Krissh. This, in a way, is one of the best ways to remind people that even superheroes need to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The caption of the picture read that home is the only safe place to be right now, no matter how strong you think you are.

Apart from the entertaining memes, Hrithik Roshan's fans also pass on the messages shared by their idol. Hrithik Roshan had urged people who had recovered from Coronavirus to pass on their plasma to people who are still battling with the disease. Hrithik Roshan's fans thus used the actor's picture to spread the message amongst the masses.

