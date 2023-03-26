Hrithik Roshan, Mother Pinkie Roshan Workout Together | WATCH

A quick scroll through Pinkie Roshan's Instagram account will reveal that the 68-year-old is an avid gym rat. The fitness enthusiast makes regular updates about her trips to the gym and her overall fitness journey. Recently, Pinkie Roshan uploaded yet another reel giving a glimpse in to her routine. What was different about it, however, was that it also featured her son and fellow fitness enthusiast Hrithik Roshan.

Pinkie's video with Hrithik Roshan

The 10-second-long clip shows Pinkie Roshan engrossed in the gym, focussing on her warm up. Hrithik can be seen on the farther end of the gym, also indulging in some lightweight exercise. Hrithik is then seen casually hopping over to mother Pinkie, before they jokingly handshake. The video cuts to Pinkie on the farther end and Hrithik closer to the camera and the doting son again sprints over to his mother for another handshake. Finally, the video cuts to the two doing a high-five before they get back to their respective warm ups.



Pinkie's wholesome caption reads, "MOTHER and SON…. We meet all the time, lunches,dinners, movies, holidays, sharing our thoughts with each other… BUT the most special time is when we’re sharing time in gym together. #mothersonbond #bestmotivation #gympassion".

Niece Pashmina Roshan reacts

Pashmina Roshan, niece to Pinkie through the latter's marriage to Rakesh Roshan, dropped a comment on her aunt's passion for the gym and love for her son. Referring to her cousin Hrithik and aunt Pinkie's gym date, Pashmina wrote, "Awwwww this is the cutest video ever". Pashmina is all set for a debut with the second installment to 2003 film Ishq Vishk.

On the work front, Hrithik was seen in Pushkar and Gayatri's 2022 film Vikram Vedha, also starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. He is currently working on Sidharth Anand's next titled Fighter. The action film also stars Deepika Padukone and is eyeing a 2024 release.

