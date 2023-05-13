Hrithik Roshan On Vikram Vedha Spin-off: 'Maybe We Can Do...'

Hrithik Roshan has been creating a heavy buzz ever since his film Vikram Vedha, also starring Saif Ali Khan, released on an OTT platform. Since then, fans have been demanding for film's spin-off. Now, the actor has reacted to the fans' demand and said he would love to see the spin-off of just Vedha.

What Hrithik Roshan said on the Vikram-Vedha spin-off

“I love the character Vedha, I had a lot of fun playing him. Maybe we can do a spin-off of just Vedha. Take that guy (character) and make a film,” Pinkvilla quoted the actor saying. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha released last year. However, recently, the movie was released on an OTT platform. After watching the film, the fans requested the markers for the spin-off.

Fans' demanding Vikram Vedha spin-off

Announcing an OTT release, Hrithik shared a post on his Twitter handle and captioned the video as "Really eager for you all to watch #VikramVedha! I tried doing something in this one which was a bit whacko for me :) I wonder if it has worked. YOU tell me! Streaming NOW :)" Soon after he shared the post, a fan commented, "What a movie !!!!!! Loved the acting and stories by vedha. Would love to see more with vikram vedha 2." Another Twitter user wrote, "What a performance @iHrithik.... U have transformed into character so much that it was hard to believe that I have ever seen the same guy in zmnd , Bang Bang , War and all your other movies. From handsome boy to gangster vedha what an epic transformation."

What a movie !!!!!! Loved the acting and stories by vedha. Would love to see more with vikram vedha 2 💪💪 — Fenil dagha 👑 (@OkSheldonCooper) May 11, 2023

What a performance @iHrithik.... U have transformed into character so much that it was hard to believe that I have ever seen the same guy in zmnd , Bang Bang , War and all your other movies. From handsome boy to gangster vedha what an epic transformation @ihrithik — Onlyhrithik9 (@onlyhrithik9) May 12, 2023

"Spine chilling laugh . Loved the portrayal of #Vedha by @iHrithik. Definitely a worthy character for a spin off movie," read a tweet. Another fan wrote, "Your Vedha character was revolutionary, You just Nailed it, It was like new Hrithik. I Love that character man, but chali nahi picture, We cud do a spinoff of just Vedha." Check out the tweets below:

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movie

The actor will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The movie is expected to release next year in January.